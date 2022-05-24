Dean Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $3,475,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. 1,950,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

