Dean Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Getty Realty comprises 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,882,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 340,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,398,000 after buying an additional 67,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,910,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of GTY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. 221,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,925. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 121.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.