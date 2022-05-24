Dean Capital Management Grows Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 177,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $2,499,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $32,068.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,297 shares of company stock worth $554,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

FDP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 239,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

