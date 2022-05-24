Dean Capital Management Has $1.62 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dean Capital Management grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,055,000 after buying an additional 110,046 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

WTM stock traded up $7.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,190.38. 18,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,753. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,096.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,058.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.49. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.86%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

