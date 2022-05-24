Dean Capital Management Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

PBH stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,912. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

