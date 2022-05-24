Dean Capital Management Sells 1,563 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Investment Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.38% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

DHIL traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.48 per share, with a total value of $51,615.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,676.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 963 shares of company stock worth $185,220 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

