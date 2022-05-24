Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.0398 (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $49.69 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,372.92 or 0.42371746 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00505113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.55 or 1.47155019 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

