Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.90

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

DKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.45.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 158.89% and a net margin of 22.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

