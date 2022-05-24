DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

XRAY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

