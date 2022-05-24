Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $638,311.42 and $11,419.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001365 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

