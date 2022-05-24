DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.08.

DHX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

