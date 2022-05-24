Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.38

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 33109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

