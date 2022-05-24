DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $130.00. The stock traded as low as $71.45 and last traded at $71.45, with a volume of 36004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,571.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

