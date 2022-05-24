Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by Collaborative Holdings Management LP

Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine accounts for about 13.4% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Digital Turbine worth $32,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,978. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

