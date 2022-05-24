DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 769.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884,265 shares during the period. DLocal comprises approximately 2.0% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $156,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DLocal by 2,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in DLocal by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. 1,699,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.