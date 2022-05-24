Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

DLB traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. 10,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,513,000 after buying an additional 51,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,382,000 after buying an additional 36,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

