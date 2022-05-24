Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,757 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.27. 56,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

