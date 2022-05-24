Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 3,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

