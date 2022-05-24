DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $163.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,629 shares of company stock valued at $34,766,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 199.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,896,000 after buying an additional 2,585,400 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $423,300,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 80.0% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,819,000 after buying an additional 2,347,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.66. 5,136,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

