DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Trimmed by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,904,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

