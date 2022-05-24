Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $5,513.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,462.67 or 0.32293574 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00505528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,345.94 or 1.44515424 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

