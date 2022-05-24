DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $2.85 on Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $243,600.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00009735 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15,834.37 or 0.54170864 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00509782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00034023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.12 or 1.48537495 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars.

