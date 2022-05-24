e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $69.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00237901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016496 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003078 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,487 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,330 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

