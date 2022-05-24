East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Trading Down 0.7%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.58. 180,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 182,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

East Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

