Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Eaton by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $5.57 on Tuesday, hitting $131.19. 25,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.04. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $132.16 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.