Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.47.

NYSE ETN opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 1-year low of $132.16 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average of $157.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

