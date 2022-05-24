Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $11,980.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00237096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016424 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003040 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,584,642 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

