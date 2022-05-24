Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $219.99

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.99, but opened at $200.30. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $200.16, with a volume of 687 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESLT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.87.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

