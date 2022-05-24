Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0033

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Electroneum has a market cap of $58.74 million and approximately $92,916.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,920,305,712 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

