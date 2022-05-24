Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 29637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.08 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.