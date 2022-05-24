Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Danske lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Elekta AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Further Reading

