Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,369 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,983,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,910,000 after purchasing an additional 298,659 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 242,241 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 260,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $195.50 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $286.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

