Elitium Market Capitalization Reaches $38.63 Million (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004782 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and $599,911.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

