Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $13.97 Million Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. HomeStreet accounts for about 5.4% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 1.31% of HomeStreet worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 168,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $746.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,098,510. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.