Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 34,333 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Enterprise Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 976 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBTC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $384.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

