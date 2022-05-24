Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the period. Limestone Bancorp makes up 2.7% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Limestone Bancorp worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMST traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 5,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

