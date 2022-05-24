EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.44% of EMCOR Group worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,655. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average is $118.03.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.