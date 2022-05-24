Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.56

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 11334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -64.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

