Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 221.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,535.32 or 0.93776567 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00502770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,164.45 or 1.47004408 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

