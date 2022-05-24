Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $143.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

