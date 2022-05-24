Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.39 million, a PE ratio of 316.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,838 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4,004.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 788,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 769,522 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

