Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

EFR opened at C$7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 596.92. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.27. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$2.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total transaction of C$67,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,546 shares in the company, valued at C$3,618,468.57.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

