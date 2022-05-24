Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.75

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 179394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.51.

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The company has a market cap of C$774.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.71.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

