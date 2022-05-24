Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 6,109 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 265.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,892,000 after purchasing an additional 316,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $741,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.76. 152,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

