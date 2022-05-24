Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.73. 695,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,381. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.