Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 212,092 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,092 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 525,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,391. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.