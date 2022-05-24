Enterprise Financial Services Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.