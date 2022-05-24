Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

ENZ stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 million, a PE ratio of 241.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.8% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

