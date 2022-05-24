EOS Force (EOSC) Price Tops $0.0035

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS Force has a market cap of $3.38 million and $138,444.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

