EOS Force Hits 24 Hour Volume of $138,444.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, EOS Force has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. EOS Force has a market cap of $3.38 million and $138,444.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

